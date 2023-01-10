Guatemala registers inflation of 9.2% in 2022 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Guatemala reported on Monday that the Central American country registered year-on-year inflation of 9.2 percent in 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chile registers the highest inflation since 1991

“The most important inflation levels of December 2022 are the following: a monthly inflation of 0.23 percent, an inflationary rhythm of 9.24 percent and an accumulated inflation of 9.24 percent,” indicated a report from the entity .

The INE specified that the rates reached in December are the highest experienced in the country, after reaching 8.9 percent last November.

“The monthly inflation registered in December 2022 is the third highest in the months of December in the 2015-2021 period and is 0.10 below the average of 0.33 for the aforementioned period,” the entity highlighted.

Among the products that experienced a price increase are potatoes, beef, eggs, all-inclusive travel services and air transport.

In this sense, the INE specifies that the basic food basket of 2022 closed with a cost of 463 dollars, while in January of that year the cost was 395 dollars, which implies an increase of 17.2 percent.

For their part, expenses on transportation, footwear, and services, which in January 2022 amounted to $915, closed December with $1,069.

According to the Banco de Guatemala, inflation could drop as a result of a stabilization of prices at the international level starting next March.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report