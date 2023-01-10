Mexican president asks Biden to end “disdain” towards Latin America | News

Report This Content

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), on Monday challenged his United States (USA) counterpart, Joe Biden, to put an end to an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” towards Latin America and Caribbean.

Biden arrives in Mexico for North American Summit

This Monday Biden and AMLO held a bilateral meeting at the National Palace, the seat of the Executive power located in the center of the Mexican capital, on the eve of the North American Leaders Summit, which together with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, It will take place this Tuesday.

“Welcome home, President Biden. You are our friend and so are the American people. Together we can promote a new stage in the nations of the continent based on mutual respect and aid. There are unbeatable conditions to consolidate the integration of America, ”López Obrador said on his Twitter account.

Welcome home, President Biden. You are our friend and so are the American people. Together we can promote a new stage in the nations of the continent based on mutual respect and aid. There are excellent conditions to consolidate the integration of America. pic.twitter.com/VggTgYA9gt

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

January 10, 2023

At the bilateral meeting, the Mexican ruler stressed his hope of concretizing the integration of America and, in this sense, said that Biden “has the key” for a united America to become “the mother of republics.”

He stressed that this is the moment “to put an end to that forgetfulness, with (that) abandonment, that disdain for Latin America and the Caribbean as opposed to the good-neighbor policy of that titan of freedom that was Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

“And start with you, because there would be no other leader who could carry out this undertaking, start with you a new stage among the peoples and nations of the continent based on mutual respect and aid. President Biden, you have the key to open and improve”, pointed out López Obrador.

Biden, on his side, noted that the US government has allocated “tens of billions of dollars” for the development of the hemisphere in the last 15 years.

He was confident that “we can deepen our relationship not only with Mexico, but with the Western Hemisphere, this includes strengthening our supply chains so that we are even more competitive.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



