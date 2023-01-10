Legislative Assembly supports federal intervention in the capital | News

Report This Content

The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved on Monday the decree of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva establishing federal intervention in public security in the Federal District after the attempted coup by groups of radical Bolsonaristas in Brasilia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Brazil reiterates his commitment to democracy

The vote was agreed at a meeting of representatives held at the official residence of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, with a text that was processed urgently.

The legislative session was blended, with virtual and full voting by the deputies. The text now goes to the analysis of the senators, who will meet at 11:00 local time (13:00 GMT) this Tuesday.

The Brazilian Federal Constitution determines that the federal intervention decree must be approved within 24 hours by Congress. The decree was voted as a “message from the Presidency of the Republic” and, with its approval, it became a draft legislative decree (PDL 1 of 2023).

Lula decreed the intervention on the grounds that legitimate extremists invaded and destroyed the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The measure is valid until January 31, but can be extended, if necessary, according to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino. Lula appointed Ricardo Capelli as controller of the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Preliminary report released by the Chamber of Deputies reports damage caused by the invasion that occurred on Sunday (8).

— Chamber of Deputies (@camaradeputados)

January 10, 2023

Deputy Bia Kicis from Bolsonaro’s party went up to the rostrum to speak out against the intervention decree after the vote. “The people who are here to complain, to demonstrate, cannot be treated as terrorists. Those who invaded and depredated must be punished individually according to the law, ”she said in defense of the demonstrations that vandalized public buildings.

This is the second time that a president decrees intervention in the public security of a federal entity since redemocratization. In 2018, then-President Michel Temer decreed the intervention in public security in Rio de Janeiro for one year. The House approved the measure by 340 votes in favor and 72 against on February 20 of that year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



