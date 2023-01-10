Venezuela describes the policy assumed by the US as a failure | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, described this Monday as a failure the policy assumed by the United States (USA) against the South American country.

Venezuela orders the arrest of former deputies of the National Assembly

During the act of notifying the Executive about the beginning of the 2023-2024 session of the National Assembly (AN), the head of State asserted that “the Trumpist policy against Venezuela of assaulting and replacing the Public Powers, of appointing us a president, to name us a National Assembly, to name us a Judicial Power from outside, failed”

“It crashed against the powerful reality of the republican functioning of the democratic institutions of Venezuela, as has been demonstrated and will continue to be demonstrated from now on,” the president emphasized.

On the other hand, he affirmed that “the US empire and its representatives in Venezuela do not have an iota of shame to make self-criticism, purpose of amendment, rectification and say ‘we were wrong, we crashed in Venezuela'”, and indicated that the population knows what is the reality of its institutions.

“Venezuela knows that the one who makes the laws, who legislates, who appoints, who governs in parliament in Venezuela is the National Assembly elected in December 2020, installed on January 5, 2021, which with this new board of directors enters its third year of five years of unappealable period”, he reiterated.

In addition, he reminded the Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the US State Department, Brian Nichols, that the seat of the Venezuelan Parliament is the Federal Legislative Palace, where the representatives elected in the aforementioned elections carry out their functions.

#Live ��| “Those who requested the sanctions, those who still maintain false institutions to steal State resources abroad, do not come to pontificate in the name of something that does not belong to them: the rights of our people,” stressed the president. @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/KZYjLUEFjW

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

January 9, 2023

“You, Mr. Brian Nichols, would have to go to the Federal Legislative Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan parliamentary power, and come to an understanding with this board of directors that has the power to lead the Venezuelan Legislative Branch,” he said.

President Maduro also reaffirmed his solidarity with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and with the people of that country for the attacks of the extreme right “that does not accept the legitimate power of the people’s votes, that does not accept the sovereignty of countries.

He also recalled that Venezuela has experienced growth with a lot of effort and considered that “with political peace, with republican institutional functioning, with public liberties, with social stability, we can guarantee that the effort made has an impact on economic recovery.”

For his part, the president of the AN, deputy Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted the work that has been carried out by the legislative body among the blocks that make it up, “which shows that it is possible to do politics together with the adversaries and with respect to all the deputies, as well as to the sovereignty of the Republic”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



