President of Nicaragua warns about fascism in the world | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, warned this Monday about the reinstatement of fascism in different parts of the world.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Nicaragua congratulates the Cuban revolutionaries

During a solemn act of installation of the 2023 legislative period of the Nicaraguan National Assembly, the head of state spoke about the assault by Bolsonaro groups on the headquarters of the Public Powers in Brazil.

“This has to do with the way in which fascism is reestablishing itself in the world; reinstating itself first of all in the United States, in Europe, where fascist parties openly appear, campaigning and also reaching governments, and we see it now in Brazil and Bolivia,” he said.

In addition, he urged to be vigilant because “terrorists there are always conspiring.”

President Ortega recalled that former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro “is a fascist” and that he did not hide it, as well as his racism.

“He went to Miami because he knows that there is the hotbed of all those who live conspiring against the peoples who fight for their self-determination, for their independence,” the president asserted.

On the other hand, he assured that in the way in which peace is defended, justice must also be defended.

“Just as we defend peace, we have to firmly defend justice and the application of justice against criminals,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report