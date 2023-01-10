Latin America

At least 10 young Palestinians are detained by Israeli forces | News

Palestinian sources denounced on Monday the detention of at least 10 young people in their homes by the Israeli occupation forces.

Through the operation carried out by Israeli occupation forces, the homes were invaded in the raids, three of which belong to the Isawiyya neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

In fact, the Israeli special forces raided the homes, while one person was arrested on the street.

Clashes broke out as a result of the raid, where the occupation forces subdued the protesters with skunk water (a mixture of chemicals with a strong rotten smell).

Most of the arrests took place in the east of Jerusalem, in the city of Abu Dis. The arrest of a 17-year-old from the northern West Bank took place at his family’s home in Tulkarem.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

