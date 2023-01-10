President of Brazil reiterates his commitment to democracy | News

Report This Content

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a meeting with the governors, as well as with the leaders of the legislative chambers, expressed this Monday his commitment to strengthening the defense of the country’s democratic system.

Brazilian organizations carry out mobilization in defense of democracy

In the meeting in which members of the Supreme Federal Court and the Attorney General of the Republic also participated, Lula confirmed that they will not be authoritarian, but neither will they be lukewarm with the perpetrators of the invasion of the government headquarters in Brasilia, for which he assured that The financiers behind the invaders will be investigated.

“We are not going to allow democracy to escape from our hands because it is the only opportunity for us to ensure that these humble people can eat three times a day or have the right to work,” said the head of state.

I had meetings with the presidents of two 3 powers, military commanders, governors of two states and leaders of various countries. All unanimous in defense and support of democracy in our country. Democracy always. Good night.

��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/Dw6iZlJs8R

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 10, 2023

The president also stressed that there was no claim, a constructive agenda in those who were invading government buildings, but were looking directly for the coup.

Lula also spoke of the visible destruction caused by the vandals in the Tres Poderes square, a historical site of the capital, and other places attacked.

“This square is a symbol of Brasilia, a symbol of our system of government and we are all disappointed, frustrated, not to say very angry about what happened here. This act of vandalism should never have happened. We are not going to give up until that we find out who is responsible for financing everything that has happened in this country,” he said.

Lula and the Brazilian governors walked down the ramp of the Congress hand in hand. Message from the institutional shield after the invasions on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3WZRrDae82

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 10, 2023

Local media reported that the head of state received various signs of support from governors and other officials, including parties opposed to the ruling Workers’ Party.

For her part, the president of the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, rejected the facts and recounted how the interior of the historic building of the institution that she directs was largely destroyed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



