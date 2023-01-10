Repression against demonstrations leaves 14 dead in Juliaca, Peru | News

Report This Content

Peruvian authorities reported this Monday that the number of deaths rose to 14 as a result of the repression of the security forces against the protests held in Juliaca, the Peruvian department of Puno, which reject the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protests in Peru continue for their sixth consecutive day

The teleSUR collaborator in Peru, Jaime Herrera, indicated that the Ministry of Health confirmed the new number of deaths, while more than 60 people were injured on this day.

Previously, a report from the Ombudsman’s Office had specified that, until 5:30 p.m. (local time) the number of deaths reported was 12.

In addition, the entity victims “after clashes in the vicinity of the Juliaca airport, who were transferred to the Carlos Monge Hospital and the La Revolución Health Center.”

According to the official statement released by the San Román Health Network, until 5:30 p.m. (local time), among the dead are people between the ages of 17 and 50.

The Ombudsman’s Office also urged the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out an investigation to clarify the facts.

Since morning hours, sectors of the population have carried out blockades and protests in different parts of the country to continue expressing their rejection of the Boluarte government, among those regions are Puno, Arequipa, Cusco and Tacna.

This occurs within the framework of the indefinite strike that began on January 4 to demand the closure of Congress, the resignation of Boluarte, early elections, a Constituent Assembly and the freedom of former President Pedro Castillo.

#APURIMAC | Solidarity with the people of Juliaca. Citizens of Andahuaylas harangue “Dina murderess, the people repudiates you” in the Plaza de Armas. They demand justice for the more than 30 murdered in the protests against the government of @DinaErcilia.

Video: Daily Expression pic.twitter.com/gHiR9skdb2

— ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru)

January 10, 2023

The protests have been registered since December 7, 2022, when Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo and swore in Dina Boluarte.

According to figures presented by the Peruvian Ministry of Health, the repression of these demonstrations by police and military forces, before being resumed on January 4, had left almost 30 people dead.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

