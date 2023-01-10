Panama confirms second case of avian influenza | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Agricultural Development (Dinasa) of Panama, Augusto Valderrama, confirmed on Monday that a second case of H5N1 avian influenza was diagnosed in that Central American country.

The minister of the agricultural portfolio said that it is a wild bird located near the area of ​​the port of Vacamonte, district of Arraiján, in West Panama.

The holder also stated that the first case of H5N1 avian influenza was identified in a pelican located in the area of ​​the Saboga and Taboga islands, which was found on December 24, 2022.

#NationalCri The Minister of Agricultural Development, Augusto Valderrama, reports a new case of bird flu in Panama

He appeared in a pelican in the village of Vacamonte, district of Arraiján, province of Panama Oeste. pic.twitter.com/0rFgkxx7sM

– Critica.Pa newspaper (@criticaenlinea)

January 9, 2023

In this sense, he said that a number of birds ranging between 150 and 200 were assessed with negative results, although the alert is maintained in the face of the two cases reported in the country’s maritime zone.

Valderrama specified that sanitary measures have been ensured and reinforced to protect the poultry industry, as well as other activities that could be affected.

Likewise, he urged the population and breeders to take care and maintain biosecurity standards, as well as report the presence of dead birds.

Bird flu occasionally affects humans, sometimes poultry farm workers, and can be spread by migratory birds.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



