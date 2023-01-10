Assembly supports actions of the prosecutor’s office against former Venezuelan deputies | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Assembly supports the arrest warrants issued by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office against former deputies for usurpation of functions and theft of State assets, while rejecting the attempted coup in Brazil.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela issues arrest warrant against former deputies of the Assembly

In a press conference of the new Board of Directors of the National Assembly, the president of the legislative entity, Jorge Rodriguez, expressed his support for the actions of the Public Ministry against those who have stolen national assets.

“They have resorted to resources that are essential for medicines, education, salary and social protection of our people,” he recalled in reference to the actions of these former deputies.

#9Jan || President, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez:

“I am going to propose the reinstatement of a special commission to accompany the investigation work of the Public Ministry for the theft of our assets” pic.twitter.com/V6AvwzQNDY

– National Assembly ���� (@Asamblea_Ven)

January 9, 2023

“This is a moment in which it is completely confirmed that this pantomime was defeated. It is the total victory of the people,” he said.

I anticipate that, in light of these new situations, he will propose the restoration of a Special Investigation Commission that he deems necessary to accompany the work of the Public Ministry.

He also expressed the National Assembly’s rejection of fascist groups that do not accept their defeat at the polls and under other actions try to recover what was lost, as happened in Brazil with radical Bolsonaro groups.

“We strongly repudiate the new expression of fascism, which is common in Latin American countries when the adverse opposition uses violence and aggression by not recognizing the vote of the people,” he said regarding the events that occurred in Brasilia.

“When the right loses… it resorts to coup actions, actions of aggression, actions intended to subvert the constitutional order”

He recalled that in Venezuela he has witnessed many attempts to subvert the institutional order.

In another order of things, Rodríguez referred to the upcoming legislative work in the Assembly, in addition he welcomed the deputies who will assume new tasks in this year 2023 that is just beginning.

“In the period 2021-2022 it concluded with the approval of 59 laws and in this new period we will continue working on the accompanying laws of our people, in the search for equity and prosperity of the new economic era,” said Rodríguez.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report