Indepaz denounces the second massacre in Colombia during 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced on Monday the second massacre this year reported in a restaurant in the municipality of Cúcuta, department of Norte de Santander.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peace signatory assassinated in Valle de Cauca, Colombia

According to the entity, three people were murdered in an establishment in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood, including a woman who died at the time she was taken to the hospital.

Indepaz specified that the victims correspond to José Francisco Quintero Robles, 43, and Darkis Lorena Acevedo Villamizar, 26, while the other man remains unidentified.

�� #02massacresen2023

�� Date: 01/08/23

�� Place: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ Three people were murdered in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood of the city of Cúcuta while they were sharing in a public establishment. pic.twitter.com/u1gucuCwjK

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 9, 2023

Similarly, a seriously injured person identified as Junior Alexander Gaona Cuadros was reported, who was taken in a taxi to the facilities of the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital.

At the same time, Indepaz pointed out that the armed groups that operate in the area are the 33rd Front, the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Clan del Golfo, Rastrojos, Tren de Aragua and local gangs.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office issued AT 035 of 2020 and a follow-up report of December 31, 2021 for the city of Cúcuta, which highlights “the imminence of serious violations of human rights.”

In turn, the agency pointed out that “while the Early Warnings are issued, events such as forced disappearances, selective murders, recruitment, among other victimizations, occur.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report