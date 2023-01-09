Latin America

State powers call to defend democracy in Brazil | News

The heads of the three state powers in Brazil published a joint note on Monday in which they say they “reject” the terrorist acts of the radical Bolsonaristas in Brasilia and ask the population to “defend peace and democracy.”

The note “In Defense of Democracy” is signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; by the interim president of the Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo; by the mayor, Arturo Lira; and by the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber.

The highest representatives of the three powers met this Monday to analyze the serious crisis experienced in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, when thousands of followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and caused serious damage to the headquarters of Parliament, the Presidency and the Supreme Court.

“The powers of the Republic, defenders of democracy and the Constitutional Charter of 1988, reject the terrorist, vandalism, criminal and coup acts that occurred yesterday afternoon (Sunday) in Brasilia,” the text indicated.

The note also pointed out that the heads of powers are “united so that institutional measures are taken” and argues that the country needs “normalcy” and “respect.”

“We call on society to maintain serenity, in defense of peace and democracy in our homeland.”

Other Supreme Court judges such as Luís Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli were present at the meeting with Lula da Silva, as well as several cabinet ministers, such as the head of the Civil House, Rui Costa, or the head of the Treasury, Fernando Haddad; of Justice, Flávio Dino; and Defense, José Múcio, among others.

The president began the day this Monday with a series of high-level meetings in his office, the only place that was saved from the depredation carried out on Sunday by radical Bolsonarists who tried to overthrow him.

Lula chose to deliver from his office in the Planalto Palace to show that the violent acts of the far-right radicals will not paralyze the institutions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

