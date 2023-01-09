Protests in Peru continue for their sixth consecutive day | News

Report This Content

The mobilizations against the Government of Dina Boluarte continued this Monday in their fifth consecutive day while roadblocks and clashes continue in various regions of the South American country.

According to the Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran), 45 points in six regions have registered interrupted traffic.

In this sense, Puno is the city with the greatest number of obstructions when the roads to Arequipa, Cusco and Madre de Dios are closed, meanwhile, 20 sectors are blocked.

Similarly, in this Peruvian city, a parliamentary group issued a statement demanding the resignation of the president due to her “repressive, dictatorial, military, and abusive character” in the face of the indiscriminate use of force.

For their part, around a hundred people were arrested in Lima after participating in the protests to which different trade union organizations have announced that they would join before the weekend.

In line, the president of the Chamber of Urban Transport of Lima and Callao, Ricardo Pareja, pointed out that the carriers would join the strike “if this is the only way for them to listen to us.”

#THE LAST | National Coordinator of Regional Fronts of Peru rejects agenda and meeting with Dina Boluarte (@DinaErcilia) due to the lack of consideration of the main demands of the national protests that have been taking place in recent days. �� pic.twitter.com/GZZ4aoH9Qv

— ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru)

January 9, 2023

In turn, the National Coordinator of Regional Fronts announced that it would not participate in the National Agreement Session due to the absence on the agenda of the main demands, such as the State of Emergency.

Since the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, the South American nation has gone through a severe political crisis nuanced by a social outbreak that has left a balance of more than thirty deaths due to police repression.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



