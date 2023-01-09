World leaders condemn coup attempt in Brazil | News

Report This Content

World leaders condemned during the days of Sunday and this Monday the coup attempt by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro against the headquarters of important government buildings, including the Presidency, in Brasilia.

Leaders of A. Latina reject anti-democratic coup in Brazil

The head of State of Vatican City, Jorge Bregoglio, Pope Francis, also expressed his rejection of the actions that he called “undemocratic and vandalistic” by coup groups in Brazil, motivated by “the load of tensions and forms of violence that exacerbate the social conflicts”, although he avoided mentioning Jair Bolsonaro by name.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden described the situation in Brazil as “scandalous” and some high-ranking US legislators called for Jair Bolsonaro to be extradited to Brazil after these events.

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

January 9, 2023

For his part, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, described Brazil as “a great democratic country” and said he was confident that the “will of the Brazilian people and the country’s institutions” would be respected.

According to the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbinm, Beijing “firmly opposes the violent attack” against the seats of power in Brazil, he declared and stressed that his country “supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to calm the situation, restore the social order and preserve national stability”.

Russia spoke in the same direction, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, who stated that Moscow “condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of the instigators of the riots and we fully support Brazilian President Lula da Silva.”

I condemn or assault the democratic institutions of Brazil that occurred today.

The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected.

I have full confidence that it will be like that. O Brazil is a great democratic country.

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

January 8, 2023

European Council President Charles Michel said Lula had been “democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through free and fair elections” and condemned “the assault on Brazil‘s democratic institutions.”

French President Emmanuel Macron declared that Lula could count on his country’s “unwavering support” and that “the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.”

The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! or President @LulaOficial I can count on the unconditional support of France.

—Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron)

January 8, 2023

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, also offered Lula “all his support” and added: “We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazilian congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normalcy.”

These leaders join the immediate declarations that Lula’s Latin American and Caribbean colleagues made as soon as the first images of the coup attempt in Brasilia became known.





