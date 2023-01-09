Brazilian government denounces the theft of weapons by Bolsonero supporters | News

Report This Content

The minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Brazilian Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, denounced on Sunday night the theft of weapons and ammunition by assailants sympathizing with Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian Supreme Suspends Brasilia Governor for 90 Days

According to the official, the weapons were stored in the Institutional Security Cabinet, in the Planalto Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian Presidency, one of the three targets of the violent demonstrations that occurred in Brasilia.

Pimienta showed in a video the empty boxes in which the weapons intended for the use of members of the presidential security were kept.

Assim ficou to the Weapons Room of the GSI after the invasion of two terrorists to the Palácio do Planalto. Everyone must be identified, held accountable and punished according to the rigor of the law so that democracy does not suffer this type of violence again. Zero tolerance for terrorism! pic.twitter.com/S4PpBPmtOZ

– Paulo Pimenta (@DeputadoFederal)

January 9, 2023

The Brazilian government official assured that all those responsible for the criminal action will be identified and punished with the rigor of the law so that democracy does not suffer this type of violence again. “Zero tolerance for terrorism,” Pimenta said.

For his part, the secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Wadih Damous, who accompanied Pimienta on his tour, described the abduction as “very serious” and the fact that violent protesters possess lethal weapons, of which they were aware.

Bolsonarists assault the Republic

The minister-chefe of Secom, Paulo Pimenta and the secretary of the Ministry of Justice, @wadih_damous They will denounce the theft of letais and non-letais weapons from the GSI room in the Palácio do Planalto. Mais um crime commitido pelo inimigos da democracia! pic.twitter.com/5EBgKLmY4Z

– Paulo Pimenta (@DeputadoFederal)

January 9, 2023

In his opinion, the assailants “had information” that weapons were kept there and knew “what they should take.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



