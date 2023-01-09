Brazilian Supreme Suspends Governor of Brasilia for 90 days | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The magistrate of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, decided to suspend on Sunday the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, for 90 days, after the violent events carried out by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Leaders of A. Latina reject anti-democratic coup in Brazil

According to Judge Moraes, Governor Ibaneis Rocha was aware of the preparations for the violent actions, since events of this nature could only occur with the consent and effective participation of the competent authorities in matters of public security in Brasilia.

“Absolutely nothing justifies the omission and conspiracy of the Secretary of Public Security and the Governor of the Federal District with criminals who previously announced that they would commit violent acts against the constituted powers,” wrote the STF minister.

The minister of the Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, suspends the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, for 90 days for “abandonment and collusion” with the organization of the Bolsonaro demonstrations that led to the invasions of the properties of the powers. pic.twitter.com/iUJg5RZv49

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 9, 2023

Judge Moraes, who also ordered the Brazilian federal security forces to act to free any type of road or public building occupied by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro throughout the country.

Alexandre de Moraes stressed that the organization of the coup acts was a notorious and well-known fact, which was disclosed by the hegemonic press in Brazil.

���� Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes authorizes the use of force for the Federal Police, Military Police and National Force to dismantle the Bolsonaro camp in front of the military barracks in Brasília during the next 24 hours.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 9, 2023

The judge held Governor Rocha responsible for the events, who hours before had apologized to President Lula and the leadership of the Legislative and Judicial branches for the serious events that occurred in the Brazilian capital.

���� Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes authorizes the use of force for the Federal Police, Military Police and National Force to dismantle the Bolsonaro camp in front of the military barracks in Brasília during the next 24 hours.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 9, 2023

Given the acts of violence in the capital of the South American country, President Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in the security area of ​​Brasilia until January 31, with which the regional police will be under the control of the central government during that period.

According to various local media, around 300 people have been arrested for the acts of vandalism in Brasilia, which were widely condemned by all Brazilian institutions and by the international community.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report