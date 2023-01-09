Peace signatory assassinated in Valle de Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, of Colombia (Indepaz), reported this Sunday the murder in Geneva, department of Valle del Cauca (west), of another signatory of the Peace Agreement.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Indepaz argued that Cristian Salinas was murdered in the Costa Rican corregimiento, Ginebra, after being seriously injured and having been transferred to a hospital in the municipality of Buga, where he died.

Similarly, the Colombian entity highlighted that the 34-year-old was a social and community leader, “and stood out for leading and promoting social barrios with Barón Rojo Sur (the fans of the América de Cali soccer club) and participating of the social movement during the strike of 2021”.

Christian Salinas

01/07/23

Geneva, Valle del Cauca

He stood out for leading and promoting social barrismo, for his role as leader of the social movement during the National Strike. He recognized by the community kitchen that he promoted from his home in that municipality. pic.twitter.com/s0alFCql9H

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 8, 2023

The Ombudsman’s Office notified in AT 019/21 for the municipalities of El Cerrito, Buga and Palmira that these municipalities share the same risk scenario as Geneva.

“As stated in the Early Warning, this area of ​​the country is linked to the mobility corridor of the Dissident Faction of the Former FARC-EP that operates in the area, calling itself “Compañía Adán Izquierdo”, the main threat generator for the civilian population. in the rural sector”, stressed Indepaz.

The forces that are present in the municipality are the post-FARC-EP group “Compañía Adán Izquierdo” of the Western Coordinating Command and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) and Águilas Negras, as well as the Third Division of the Colombian Army.

For his part, Pablo Catatumbo, a member of the National Political Council and Senator of the Republic for the Comunes party, denounced the murder of Cristian Salinas. “Outstanding social and community leader and builder of peace. Total Peace needs true commitment”, he referred.

Since the signing of the peace agreement, 1,412 leaders have been assassinated, and in eight days in January there have already been three.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



