President of Cuba urges the US to comply with migration pacts | News

President of Cuba urges the US to comply with migration pacts

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, specified this Sunday that the country reiterates the importance of the United States (USA) fully complying with the sustained migration agreements.

“Cuba reiterates the need for full compliance with the migration agreements signed with the US, as the only way to achieve regular, orderly and safe migration flows between the two countries,” stressed the head of state.

Similarly, Díaz-Canel indicated that the US Government has been repeatedly alerted to the risks of stimulating irregular emigration, “with the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act and the privileged and politically motivated treatment that received by Cubans who arrive on US territory or its border.”

Cuba reiterates its willingness to continue strengthening and diversifying ties with its nationals abroad. #BetterNoBlock

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

January 8, 2023

On the other hand, the Cuban president pointed out that a migratory relationship that facilitates all types of travel between both countries will make it possible to drastically reduce irregular migratory flows and their consequences.

In this sense, the dignitary stated that “Cuba reiterates its willingness to continue strengthening and diversifying ties with its nationals abroad. Better without Blocking, ”he said.

Likewise, the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, had pronounced on January 5 that “the resumption of the processing of visas for Cuban migrants from the US embassy in Havana is (a) necessary and correct step ”.

Similarly, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed out that “as long as the blockade, maximum pressure measures and privileged treatment at the US border continue, it will be difficult to significantly reduce irregular migration.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



