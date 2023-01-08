Latin American leaders reject anti-democratic coup in Brazil | News

Report This Content

Latin American leaders repudiated the attacks on democracy carried out this Sunday by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who invaded the headquarters of the three state powers in the capital of that nation, Brasilia.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro invade the headquarters of the three State powers in Brasilia

Through social networks, leaders of various nations condemned the violent acts of a sector of society that does not accept the victory at the polls of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and during this day they took over the Planalto Palace (headquarters of the Executive). , the National Congress and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court.

Press reports show that security forces are now retaking control of these institutions.

We strongly condemn the violent and undemocratic acts that occur in #Brazilwith the aim of generating chaos and disrespecting the popular will expressed with the election of President Lula.

We express our full support and solidarity to @LulaOficial and his government.

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

January 8, 2023

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, stated through his Twitter account: “We strongly condemn the violent and anti-democratic acts that occur in Brazil, with the aim of generating chaos and disrespecting the popular will expressed with the election of President Lula. . We express all our support and solidarity to Lula and his government ”.

The head of state of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, categorically opposed “the violence generated by Bolsonaro’s neo-fascist groups that have assaulted the democratic institutions of Brazil” and assured that the Brazilian people “will mobilize in defense of peace and of its President”.

We categorically reject the violence generated by Bolsonaro’s neo-fascist groups that have assaulted the democratic institutions of Brazil. Our support to @LulaOficial and to the Brazilian people who will surely mobilize in defense of Peace and its president. pic.twitter.com/6oaBXiumjx

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

January 8, 2023

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, positioned himself “together with the Brazilian people to defend democracy and never allow the return of the coup ghosts that the right promotes. Let us demonstrate with firmness and unity our total adherence to the Government democratically elected by the Brazilians headed by President Lula”, he said.

We stand together with the Brazilian people to defend democracy and not allow #Never more the return of the coup ghosts that the right promotes.

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 8, 2023

Fernández also affirmed that, in his capacity as president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and of the Common Market of the South (Mercosur), he alerted “member countries so that we unite in this unacceptable reaction anti-democratic that tries to impose itself in Brazil“.

Questioning this attack by the Brazilian right was also joined by the foreign ministers of Cuba and Argentina, Bruno Rodríguez and Santiago Cafiero, respectively.

All my solidarity to @LulaOficial and the people of Brazil. Fascism decides to strike.

The rights have not been able to maintain the pact of non-violence.

It is urgent time for the OAS meeting if it wants to continue to live as an institution and apply the democratic charter.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

January 8, 2023

Another leader, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, expressed that in Brazil “fascism decides to carry out a coup. The rights have not been able to maintain the pact of non-violence”.

Likewise, he expressed his solidarity with the Government and the Brazilian people and stressed that “it is urgent time for a meeting of the OAS (Organization of American States) if it wants to continue to live as an institution and apply the democratic charter.”

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, described what happened this Sunday as an “unpresentable attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State by Bolsonarists,” who stated that “the Government of Brazil has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack to democracy.”

Unpresentable attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State by Bolsonaristas.

The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy.

—Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric)

January 8, 2023

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, did the same, who led “a call for the international community, multilateral organizations and democratic governments to form a single bloc in defense of democracy in Brazil. The coup will not pass.”

What happens in Brasilia is a mass movement, not spontaneous. It is organized by bandits, whose interests are objectives: illegal gambling, grilage, the release of weapons, militias and other things. All are supported by Bolsonaro. All of them despise democracy, the institutions

— Gleisi Hoffmann (@gleisi)

January 8, 2023

Internally, the reaction of the president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffman, who reflected that “what is happening in Brasilia is not a mass movement, nor is it spontaneous, stands out. It is organized by bandits, who have very objective interests: illegal mining, land grabbing, the release of weapons, militias and other things, all blessed by Bolsonaro. They all despise democracy, the institutions.”

In addition, he held the Government of the Federal District (DF) responsible “before the invasion of Brasilia and the National Congress. It is a crime announced against democracy, against the will of the polls and for other interests”.

You are responsible for promoting and suppressing this attack on Brazilian democracy and its main symbols must be identified and punished by law.

– Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_)

January 8, 2023

Finally, he accused the local Governor (Ibaneis Rocha) and his secretary of public security (Anderson Torres), whom he classified as a Bolsonaro, of being responsible for what happened.

For his part, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, made it known, among other ideas, “that those responsible for promoting and instigating this attack on Brazilian democracy and its main symbols must be identified and punished in accordance with the law ”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

