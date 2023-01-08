With strikes and blockades in southern Peru, mobilizations against the government continue | News

While the Peruvian Ministry of Health (Minsa) updated the information on those injured during the demonstrations from Wednesday, January 4 to Sunday, January 8, various regions in the South American country continue protests against the government.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protesters maintain road blockade in Peru

Three points on the Pan-American highway are blocked: La Expansión, Barrio Chino and El Álamo in the province of Pisco.

In the middle of Sunday, groups of police remain in the conflict zones waiting for an order to intervene. The command is expected to execute a plan on Monday, January 9.

Last night there was a confrontation between demonstrators and members of the Peruvian National Police in the district of Santiago, where an attempt was made to block the Panamericana Sur highway with an exit to the south of the province of Ica.

The slogan is repeated as in other regions: Resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the early elections, the closing of Congress and the start to create a Constituent Assembly.

For its part, the Superintendence of Land Transport of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran) reported that until noon this Sunday 60 points remain with restricted traffic on roads in six regions of the country: Puno, Cusco, Apurímac, Madre de Dios , Ica and Amazon.

A CALL TO PERU FROM THE FIELD OF APURIMAC ������

In 2 minutes, Jonathan from the rural area of ​​Ocobamba (Apurimac) explains why they are joining the strike demanding Boluarte’s resignation and calls on all Peruvians! pic.twitter.com/1vzM6FGfVR

— The Line (@lalineape)

January 8, 2023

The Minsa reported that, as a result of the demonstrations against the government of Dina Boluarte, there are 67 hospitalizations, the majority (62) in the Puno region, where on Friday and Saturday the mobilizations and the attempt to take over the airport were concentrated. in the city of Juliaca.

Other hospitalized wounded are in Lima (3), where the most serious patients have been transferred, Arequipa (1) and Apurímac (1).

Likewise, the Minsa reported that, to date, 28 people have received a medical discharge, the majority (23) in Puno, and called for calm, after reiterating its commitment to attend to people’s health.

Protest marches have resumed in the country since last Wednesday the 4th in several regions, with stoppages and roadblocks in at least 18 provinces of the country, according to the latest report from the Ombudsman’s Office.

On Saturday there were mobilizations and concentrations of protesters in the Peruvian provinces of Abancay, Andahuaylas, La Convención, Tambopata, Azángaro and San Román, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

This Sunday, the blockades have tightened in the Ica region, south of Lima, and next week marches and calls for measures of force have been announced in Lima and Cuzco.

On the other hand, the Association of Foreign Press in Peru (APEP) denounced today that a photographer from a news agency was injured by the impact of a pellet, a type of projectile used by the Police against opposition demonstrations.

An APEP statement specified that photojournalist Aldair Mejía, from the Spanish news agency EFE, was injured yesterday during riots in the southern Andean city of Juliacay, and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

