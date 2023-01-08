Protesters maintain the blockade of roads in Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The protests in Peru that demand the departure of President Dina Boluarte, due to the advancement of the elections and other demands persist this Sunday with the blockade of roads and massive mobilizations in various regions of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protests against President Boluarte intensify in Peru

According to the Superintendency of Land Transportation, the demonstrators maintain the blockade of 13 main highways, in the departments of Puno; Cusco, Arequipa, Madre de Dios, as well as Apurímac, Ucayali and Tacna, on the border with Chile.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office has numbered 62 roads blocked in the country to demand the resignation of President Boluarte, the cessation of Congress and the call for a constituent assembly, among other demands.

According to the Peruvian entity, until January 7, mobilizations, strikes and roadblocks were registered in at least 18 provinces of the country.

Protests against the Boluarte government have concentrated in the south of the country, where acts of repression by the Peruvian Army and Police have also been reported.

Heavy clashes between protesters and police broke out on Friday in the city of Juliaca, department of Puno, where at least 12 civilians and four police officers were injured, the Ombudsman’s Office reported on Saturday.

Data from the Peruvian Ministry of Health indicate that in the last week 36 people have been hospitalized due to the repression of the mobilizations in favor of new elections and the closure of Congress.

– 5 medical discharges: Lima (2), Arequipa (1) and Junín (2).

The #Minsa calls for calm, renewing its commitment to care for the health of all people.

Team of #COESaludMinsa It is in constant monitoring and management of verified information. #PeruEnPaz

— Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

January 7, 2023

Demonstrations and mobilizations in Peru broke out on December 7, after Dina Boluarte took office, replacing Pedro Castillo, who was ousted by Congress led by right-wing sectors.

At least 22 people have died in Peru since the protests and mobilizations began last December.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report