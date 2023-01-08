What is known about the disappearance of the Restrepo brothers in Ecuador? | News

On January 8, 1988, the disappearance of brothers Carlos Santiago (17 years old) and Pedro Andrés Restrepo (14 years old) occurred in Ecuador, an act perpetrated by members of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) of the Police of that country.

Carlos Santiago and Pedro Andrés were arbitrarily detained while they were traveling in the car of their father, Pedro Restrepo, tortured and murdered.

On the 35th anniversary of the forced disappearance of the Restrepo brothers, which is remembered as a State crime. This becomes important at a time when Latin American governments such as Peru and Ecuador or Colombia have been accused of crimes against humanity against young people who are generally defenseless and have few resources.

The SIC was created under the government of President León Febres Cordero (1984-1988). It was a clandestine structure that committed acts outside the law and violations of human rights (DD.HH.), according to the Truth Commission.

Complaints and pressure on the case

After learning of the death of their children, Pedro and his mother, Luz Elena Arismendi (both of Colombian origin) held a sit-in every Wednesday in front of the Carondelet Palace (headquarters of the Executive) to demand that justice be done. It is stated that Pedro carried out the sit-ins for 19 years.

Pedro Andres and Carlos Santiago.

They were often accompanied by human rights activists and organizations, and together they faced pressure from the Police to evict them. This protest later gave way to the emergence of a National Committee for the disappeared.

In addition, it forced a subsequent Ecuadorian government, that of Rodrigo Borja Cevallos (1988-1992), to set up an international commission to investigate the fact.

Major revelations

The commission established that the youths were imprisoned without legal grounds and murdered. In addition, they were tortured in the SIC, where one of them died. The disclosure of these details and the criminal nature of the SIC forced the Executive to dissolve this structure.

During the investigation, former police agent Hugo España declared that both were held in the SIC and then two uniformed officers took them from there without informing where.

Subsequently, he indicated that on January 12, 1988, and at the request of his superiors, they had thrown two polyethylene bags, presumably with corpses, into the Yambo lagoon, located 115 km south of Quito.

For years their bodies were searched for in that place, but they were never found. Later the thesis of his probable burial in a common grave in a cemetery in Quito gained strength, but after various experts nothing was found either.

judicial framework

After the clarification, a general, a colonel, two lieutenants and three police officers were sentenced to between two and 16 years in prison for the detention, torture, death and disappearance of the two young men.

Sergeant Guillermo Llerena and agent Camilo Badillo, as material authors, were sentenced to 16 years. Colonel Trajano Barrionuevo and lieutenants Doris Merchán and Juan Sosa received eight-year sentences for the crime of complicity.

Meanwhile, the ex-Commander of the Police, General Gilberto Molina, and the ex-agent España were sentenced to two years in prison, accused of concealing.

In 1995, after an appeal by the Restrepo couple due to the fact that several accused persons were not prosecuted, the Supreme Court of Justice of Ecuador ratified the previous ruling.

This motivated the parents to present the case before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 1997. At that point, in the year 2000 the Ecuadorian State accepted responsibility and the obligation to make reparations to the relatives.

Therefore, he promised to pay 2 million dollars and search for their bodies, which have not yet been found. In 2011, a new investigation was opened in a Quito cemetery to which the security forces took unidentified bodies, but they were not found there either.

In the opinion of the father of the young people, who is still alive, the case will not be closed until their bodies appear.





