Honduras and the US will discuss migration and other bilateral issues | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Honduran Foreign Ministry announced this Saturday that delegations from the Central American nation and the United States (USA) will meet next Tuesday in Tegucigalpa (capital) to discuss key issues on the agenda of both nations, such as migration, fighting against corruption, security, human rights and gender violence.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduras extends the state of emergency against organized crime

In a statement, the Honduran Foreign Ministry declared that the meeting, called “Bilateral Strategic Dialogue on issues of mutual importance,” will address issues such as dignified, safe, orderly, and humane migration; governance; the fight against corruption; social and economic prosperity; development and security. In addition, they will analyze the protection of human rights defenders and gender violence.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry affirmed that the meeting will allow the advances of the Government of President Xiomara Castro to be addressed in both matters.

��RELEASE:

The @cancilleriaHNinforms national and international public opinion that: next Tuesday, January 10, in Tegucigalpa, an important meeting will be held between high-level delegations from the governments of Honduras and the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/NQE7yODneP

– Honduras Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaHN)

January 7, 2023

Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina and the private secretary of the Presidency, Héctor Zelaya, among other authorities, are expected to participate on the Honduran side. The US Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, will lead the US delegation to that meeting.

As part of the meeting, members of the US delegation are expected to visit the cities of Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula (north) between January 9 and 12.

According to press reports, the meeting will follow up on issues discussed during the first meeting between the two governments, last April, when they held what they called the first strategic dialogue.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report