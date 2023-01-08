Latin America

Honduras and the US will discuss migration and other bilateral issues | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Honduran Foreign Ministry announced this Saturday that delegations from the Central American nation and the United States (USA) will meet next Tuesday in Tegucigalpa (capital) to discuss key issues on the agenda of both nations, such as migration, fighting against corruption, security, human rights and gender violence.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduras extends the state of emergency against organized crime

In a statement, the Honduran Foreign Ministry declared that the meeting, called “Bilateral Strategic Dialogue on issues of mutual importance,” will address issues such as dignified, safe, orderly, and humane migration; governance; the fight against corruption; social and economic prosperity; development and security. In addition, they will analyze the protection of human rights defenders and gender violence.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry affirmed that the meeting will allow the advances of the Government of President Xiomara Castro to be addressed in both matters.

��RELEASE:

The @cancilleriaHNinforms national and international public opinion that: next Tuesday, January 10, in Tegucigalpa, an important meeting will be held between high-level delegations from the governments of Honduras and the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/NQE7yODneP

– Honduras Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaHN)
January 7, 2023

Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina and the private secretary of the Presidency, Héctor Zelaya, among other authorities, are expected to participate on the Honduran side. The US Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, will lead the US delegation to that meeting.

As part of the meeting, members of the US delegation are expected to visit the cities of Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula (north) between January 9 and 12.

According to press reports, the meeting will follow up on issues discussed during the first meeting between the two governments, last April, when they held what they called the first strategic dialogue.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased 150% in December | News

12 hours ago

Chile registers the highest inflation since 1991 | News

16 hours ago

Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office opens investigation against President Boluarte | News

17 hours ago

Lula da Silva will travel to Uruguay on January 25 | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.