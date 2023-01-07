Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased 150% in December | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased 150 percent in December compared to the month of the previous year, according to government figures, in what was the final stretch of the administration of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Deforestation in the Amazon grows 94% during the Bolsonaro government

The Brazilian Amazon lost 10,267 kilometers of vegetation cover in 2022, an extension equivalent to that of a country like Lebanon.

Satellite monitoring detected 218.4 square kilometers of destroyed forest cover in Brazil‘s part of the world‘s largest rainforest last month, according to the national space agency’s Deter (Real Time Deforestation Detection) surveillance program ( INPE).

�� JÁ FOI

The Amazon forest lost 218.41 km² of vegetation in December last year. The registry is the highest brand of the government of former President Bolsonaro (PL).

Os dice são do Deter, system of the National Institute of Space Research, which issues warnings about decommissioning. pic.twitter.com/Owwu4CNSNm

— BT AMAZONIA (@btamazonia)

January 6, 2023

The area of ​​forest in the Brazilian Amazon devastated last year was 24.9% higher than that destroyed in 2021 (8,219 square kilometers) and the largest since INPE began measuring the so-called deforestation alerts in 2015, the agency reported. official.

In December 2021, the loss of 87.2 thousand deforested square kilometers was reported.

It is estimated that the Brazilian Amazon is becoming extinct at a rate of about 60,000 square kilometers a year and that, if this trend is not stopped, it could disappear in 50 years.

Covering much of northwestern Brazil and extending into Colombia, Peru and other countries in South America, the Amazon rainforest is the world‘s largest rainforest and is renowned for its biodiversity.

According to updated data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Legal Amazon has an area of ​​5.2 million square kilometers, which corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory.

It covers the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and part of Maranhão, where around 28 million people currently live.

The Legal Amazon is a concept created in the 1950s to promote a development agenda for the region.

Its delimitation is not based exclusively on vegetation, but includes geopolitical concepts. Therefore, in addition to the Amazon Rainforest, there is a part of the Cerrado and the Pantanal on your map.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report