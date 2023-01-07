Chile registers the highest inflation since 1991 | News

Latin America

Chile registers the highest inflation since 1991

The Chilean authorities reported on Friday that a 0.3 percent rise in consumer prices was registered in December 2022 for an annual accumulated of 12.8 points, the highest figure since 1991.

According to the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, the Consumer Price Index “is very in line with what the market expected”, it shows a decrease with respect to the highest point reached of 14.1 percent, reaching 12.8 percent, down one point. percentage.

Because “the economy has cooled, particularly consumption. And many of the factors that pushed inflation upwards in previous months, such as international fuel prices and the exchange rate, are returning,” Marcel stressed.

Minister Marcel for 0.3% of the CPI in December: “This is very much in line with what the market expected and reveals a drop in inflation compared to the highest point reached in August: 14.1% annual. Now we are at 12.8%, it has dropped more than 1 percentage point”. (1/2)@Cooperative

— min_hacienda (@Min_Hacienda)
January 6, 2023

The country is experiencing an inflationary spiral that is strongly affecting families with medium or low incomes.

The Central Bank of Chile in its quarterly report on National Accounts by Institutional Sector, published this Friday by the Central Bank, indicates that by the third quarter of 2022, households in the Chilean economy registered a debt stock (total liabilities) of 48.2 percent. percent of GDP.

The financial entity reported that the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity decreased 2.5 percent in November 2022 and chained its third consecutive fall in that year and that the real wages of workers adjusted for inflation have fallen for 14 months.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

