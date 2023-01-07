Lula da Silva will travel to Uruguay on January 25 | News

Latin America

Lula da Silva will travel to Uruguay on January 25

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will travel to Uruguay on January 25 after accepting the invitation of his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, during the activities for the ascension to power of the former labor leader on January 1 in Brasilia, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

They welcome Brazil for rejoining Celac

According to government sources, the foreign ministers of Uruguay and Brazil, Francisco Bustillo, and Mauro Vieira, respectively, are already working on the agenda for the bilateral meeting.

“I invited him to Montevideo, we have a Celac meeting now on the 24th in Buenos Aires, so it seemed appropriate to tell him: ‘President, I would like to receive you in Montevideo before or after Celac,'” said the Uruguayan president upon returning from Brazil. .

After accepting the invitation of the President @LuisLacallePou����, his counterpart from Brazil���� @LulaOficial will visit Uruguay on January 25.

Both Foreign Ministers �������� are working on the agenda for this bilateral meeting. pic.twitter.com/DbzYPHnz07

January 6, 2023
January 6, 2023

The eastern president traveled to Lula’s inauguration accompanied by former presidents Julio María Sanguinetti (1985-1990, 1995-2000) and José Mujica (2010-2015), despite the political-ideological differences that separate them.

Press outlets from around the world highlighted the meeting of “different generations, different political parties, different ideologies and, obviously, different stages of the country that have not had to govern”, according to Lacalle himself.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

