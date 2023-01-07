Honduras extends the state of emergency against organized crime | News

Report This Content

The Honduran government announced on Friday its decision to extend the state of emergency for another 45 days in order to extend the operations of security forces to combat violence and the influence of gangs in the country.

Directive PCM 01-2023 expands the operational capacities decreed last December as part of the government plan to control crime and extinguish gangs on Honduran soil.

According to the executive measure, the operations are intended to prevent and attack disturbances of peace and security, the consummation of extortion crimes, murders, robberies, drug trafficking and kidnappings.

Human rights organizations report that the extension of the state of emergency also implies that the suspension of some constitutional rights continues in the areas where the precautionary measure is applied.

Reports from the National Police of the Central American country claim to have carried out various surveillance and control actions in various areas of the municipalities of Cortés and Francisco Morazán, as well as in the Sula Valley and the capital, Tegucigalpa. Now the measure is extended to 73 municipalities in the nation.

The checkpoints, patrols, saturations and arrests made it possible before the end of 2022 to capture several members of well-known criminal organizations, such as the emerging gang Los Illuminati, Los Peludos and the world-renowned Mara Salvatrucha and Mara 18, police sources reported.

The measure will be in force until February 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



