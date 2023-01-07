Firefighters fight forest fires in Uruguay | News

Report This Content

The National Directorate of Firefighters of Uruguay reported this Friday that the Forest Fire near the town of Algorta, in the department of Río Negro, in the center-west of the country, was declared extinguished.

“The fire is declared extinguished, after the situation has been maintained, in the absence of smoke columns and/or hot spots, after the passage of more than eight hours a day,” the entity said in a statement.

Likewise, through his account on the social network Twitter, he specified that on Thursday night the firefighters together with authorities from the Notarial Fund, the property where the incident began, toured the area, and found a favorable scenario to declare it. extinct.

Forest fire near Algorta, Río Negro.

��06/01 08:00

• At night, Firefighters and staff from the Notarial Fund, toured the place.

•So far no smoke columns or hot spots have been detected; if it stays that way, at sunset it can be declared extinct. pic.twitter.com/FXWG31k1uE

— National Directorate of Firefighters of Uruguay (@DNdeBomberosUy)

January 6, 2023

For its part, the Ministry of the Interior together with the National Directorate of Firefighters reported that most of the resources were demobilized, leaving only those necessary for cooling activities and liquidation of small hot and/or smoky spots.

Likewise, on this day the firefighters and the police extinguished a fire started in the department of Florida, which reached and consumed the shed of a farm and the causes of the flames are being investigated.

At noon, several accidents were recorded in numerous areas of the Uruguayan metropolitan area such as Colón, Melilla, Pando and Toledo Chico, where the troops had to work intensely to prevent the flames from spreading to areas of economic interest.

After 4:00 p.m. (local time) about four fires with the risk of spreading to nearby homes were reported, and firefighters are working to control them.

Likewise, the Uruguayan authorities have confirmed that they have aerial means, heavy machinery and tanks as means to extinguish the accidents, which usually break out in this period of the year due to the high temperatures and the absence of rain, although most of them start in the effects of human action.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

