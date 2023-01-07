Honduras activates national emergency plan for avian influenza | News

Report This Content

The National Agrifood Health and Safety Service (Senasa) of Honduras activated on Thursday the national emergency plan in the face of the presence and expansion of avian influenza.

Health alert declared in Panama due to avian flu case

“In order to strengthen epidemiological surveillance measures and implement containment, control and eradication measures for avian influenza, Senasa activated the National Emergency Plan against avian influenza, which reduces the risk of spreading the disease and the national poultry heritage is protected,” the statement explains.

According to the text, this provision will be valid for three months and all the necessary resources will be available for surveillance and monitoring of the virus.

This plan also prohibits maintaining contact with dead or sick birds, both maritime and wild, as well as handling feces and remains of any surface or water source that may be contaminated.

Likewise, up to now two sources of H5N1 virus infection have been detected in pelicans and migratory wild birds from Central America.

Since last December several countries in the Central American region have had to strengthen their measures against avian influenza, after detecting sources of infection in Mexico, Panama and other nations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



