Protests against the Government of Peru continue | News

The protests against the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte continued this Friday in Peru on the third day of the national strike to demand her resignation, the closure of Congress, a Constituent Assembly and the freedom of former president Pedro Castillo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Third day of National Strike in Peru demands resignation of Dina Boluarte

In the Puno region, sectors of the population demonstrated through the streets of the city of Juliaca, in the province of San Román, expressing their repudiation of Boluarte and demanding the advancement of the elections to 2023.

Subsequently, several injuries were reported as a result of the strong repression by the security forces against the demonstrators who were protesting at the Inca Manco Cápac Airport in that department.

The collaborator of teleSUR, Jaime Herrera, reported that “several injured people who were demonstrating at the Inca Manco Cápac airport in the Puno region have been registered at the health centers in the city of Juliaca.”

Herrera specified that there was a confrontation between the police and the protesters, which so far, according to the Puno Regional Health Directorate, left “up to six people, one of them a police officer, and the other people are even talking about gunshot wounds. , pellets and blunt objects”.

Given this, the airport administration suspended activities.

On the other hand, the teleSUR collaborator indicated that among the regions in which demonstrations have been reported are Arequipa, Ayacucho and Cusco, where “in the Plaza de Armas, a large contingent of police officers also prevented the march from continuing.”

In addition, community media specified that in the Piura region, members of the peasant patrols from the different provinces and artists mobilized through the main streets against Congress and the Boluarte government.

The protests began in Peru on December 7, after Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte as the country’s new president.

According to the Peruvian Ministry of Health, almost 30 people died during the protests that were strongly repressed by the security forces.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

