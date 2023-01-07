teleSUR in Spanish has an alternate channel on YouTube | News

Latin America

The informative multiplatform teleSUR already has an alternative channel on YouTube for the transmission of its signal in Spanish, after the hack that occurred on December 29.

This was announced by the president of the multimedia, the journalist Patricia Villegas, and invited to subscribe to this channel (teleSURtv_Oficial).

In addition, teleSUR continues to take the pertinent steps to recover its hacked official channel.

We invite you to join and subscribe to the alternative channel on YouTube of teleSUR in Spanish here to continue enjoying live, from anywhere in the world, our signal and all the content offered by the Latin American news signal.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

