El Salvador will start the school year on February 6 in person | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of El Salvador specified this Friday that classes in the country begin on February 6, and the authorities have notified that these meetings will once again be in person.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Salvadoran workers reject criminalization of the protest

“We announce to the educational community that the 2023 school year will begin 100 percent face-to-face on February 6,” said the Ministry of Education.

Classes in El Salvador were suspended in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they were reactivated virtually. For its part, the Ministry of Health of El Salvador registered 186 deaths due to Covid-19 in 2022.

We announce to the educational community that the 2023 school year will begin 100% in person on February 6. In the next few days we will publish the circular with all the pertinent information. �� pic.twitter.com/FLbAuTycAD

– Ministry of Education (@EducacionSV)

January 6, 2023

These data show that approximately 90 percent less were reported than in 2021. “We went from having 1,846 cases of fatalities for 2021 to 186 cases of fatalities for 2022,” said the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí.

Local platforms indicated that El Salvador faced its sixth wave of Covid-19 infections at the end of 2022, while the health authorities of El Salvador have recognized three waves of infections since March 2020.

The health agency reported that a death due to Covid-19 was reported this Friday. In this case, a male patient, over 80 years of age.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report