Anti-narcotics operation in Mexico leaves 29 dead, no civilians | News

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) of Mexico, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reported this Friday that a total of 10 soldiers and 19 criminals were killed after the operation that was carried out on Thursday in Sinaloa, to arrest Ovidio Guzmán López, one of the one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the country.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that “they acted responsibly in the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López to avoid innocent victims.”

In this sense, the president said that “We will be constantly reporting, especially for the peace of mind of the population in general, and especially the population of Sinaloa, that we send them our solidarity.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, indicated that 21 people were also arrested and 26 long weapons, two short weapons, four rifles, cartridges, six machine guns, 13 vehicles and 40 trucks were captured, of which 26 were armored.

Likewise, he confirmed that 35 more soldiers were injured by firearms, who are already receiving medical attention and assured that “no innocent civilian” died during the operation carried out in the morning hours of Thursday.

In short, the Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, considered this Friday that the conditions exist to return to normal activities in Sinaloa, after the clashes the day before, while asking the population to circulate with the windows down in case of having polarized.

Inform that no incident has occurred during the course of the night, we consider that the conditions exist to return to the usual activities; Even so, it is requested that if they are going to circulate in their vehicles, they do so with the windows down, if they have tinted windows.

— Cristóbal Castañeda (@Mtro_CCastaneda)

January 6, 2023

“Shops and businesses can be reopened. The authorities of the three levels of government continue to coordinate and we will maintain operations and patrols in the city.”

Ovidio Guzmán López was transferred to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cefereso) number 1 of the “Altilplano”, in the municipality of Amoloya, after an operation in the union of Jesús María, municipality of Culiacán, in Sinaloa, which led to his detention during early Thursday morning.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



