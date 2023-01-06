Increase to 13 Dominican provinces on alert for trough | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic raised this Friday to thirteen the provinces on alert due to a trough, ten of them in green code and three in yellow.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Latin American presidents trust in a new era with Lula

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the entity specified that the provinces on green alert are Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo (GSD), National District, Monsignor Nouel, La vega.

Meanwhile, the territories of María Trinidad Sánchez, Hato Mayor and Samaná are at the yellow alert level, and the green alert level is discontinued for the provinces of Puerto Plata, El Seibo and La Alta Gracia.

The COE maintains 03 provinces on yellow alert and places 10 on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as flash or urban floods, because the weather conditions will continue to be dominated by a trough. pic.twitter.com/6UVftWfiiJ

— COE (@COE_RD)

January 6, 2023

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) predicted that the nation will continue under a rainy environment, as a result of the incidence of a trough that maintains a high moisture content.

Onamet forecasts that during the afternoon and into the early hours of the night, conditions will continue favorable for moderate to heavy downpours, electrical storms and gusts of wind.

For tomorrow, Saturday, the rains and thunderstorms will continue from the early hours of the day over the eastern and northeastern regions of the Caribbean country.

In the afternoon, moderate to heavy downpours, electrical storms, and gusts of wind are expected to affect towns in the northeast, southeast, and southwest regions, and the Central Cordillera, and they are expected to subside at night.

The Dominican authorities maintain alert levels for possible urban flooding, flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as landslides.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report