Expedited extradition of Chapo Guzmán’s son to the US ruled out | News

The Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed this Thursday that the Government of the United States (USA) issued an extradition request against Ovidio Guzmán López, son of the imprisoned drug trafficker Joaquín Chapo Guzmán, although he ruled out that this will happen expeditious

In statements to the press, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations also denied that US agents had participated in the operation carried out at dawn on Thursday by national authorities to capture Ovidio Guzmán.

“Yes, there is a request for extradition, and there is no participation – that I know of – of any foreign agent in our territory,” Ebrard said.

He noted that “we could not extradite him today, or tomorrow, or the day after, we could not: we have to comply with the formalities that the law imposes on us; it also has an open procedure in Mexico.”

Ovidio Guzmán López, along with his brother Joaquín, face an indictment before the Federal Court of the District of Columbia (Washington, DC) for the crimes of conspiracy to transfer cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines to the United States from 2018 to date, methamphetamines and synthetic drugs.

The Mexican foreign minister also said that Guzmán’s arrest “has nothing to do” with the arrival of US President Joe Biden next Sunday to participate in the North American Leaders Summit.

“Extreme secrecy was maintained regarding this operation by the authorities in charge of doing it, and there was no mediation or political consultation in the cabinet; There is no relationship between the police operation itself and what happened at the summit, ”he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



