Latin America

Expedited extradition of Chapo Guzmán’s son to the US ruled out | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed this Thursday that the Government of the United States (USA) issued an extradition request against Ovidio Guzmán López, son of the imprisoned drug trafficker Joaquín Chapo Guzmán, although he ruled out that this will happen expeditious

CMIO.org in sequence:

Arrest of kingpin unleashes violence in Sinaloa, Mexico

In statements to the press, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations also denied that US agents had participated in the operation carried out at dawn on Thursday by national authorities to capture Ovidio Guzmán.

“Yes, there is a request for extradition, and there is no participation – that I know of – of any foreign agent in our territory,” Ebrard said.

He noted that “we could not extradite him today, or tomorrow, or the day after, we could not: we have to comply with the formalities that the law imposes on us; it also has an open procedure in Mexico.”

Ovidio Guzmán López, along with his brother Joaquín, face an indictment before the Federal Court of the District of Columbia (Washington, DC) for the crimes of conspiracy to transfer cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines to the United States from 2018 to date, methamphetamines and synthetic drugs.

The Mexican foreign minister also said that Guzmán’s arrest “has nothing to do” with the arrival of US President Joe Biden next Sunday to participate in the North American Leaders Summit.

“Extreme secrecy was maintained regarding this operation by the authorities in charge of doing it, and there was no mediation or political consultation in the cabinet; There is no relationship between the police operation itself and what happened at the summit, ”he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They welcome Brazil for rejoining Celac | News

2 hours ago

Chilean lower house begins debate on new constituent process | News

4 hours ago

Third day of National Strike in Peru demands resignation of Dina Boluarte | News

5 hours ago

Bolivian MAS demands that the Prosecutor’s Office report on coup actions | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.