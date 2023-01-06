They welcome Brazil for rejoining Celac | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, applauded this Thursday the announcement made by the Government of the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to reincorporate his country into the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Government of Brazil confirms reincorporation to Celac

Cafiero, whose country holds the pro tempore presidency of Celac, highlighted on his official Twitter account that the reintegration of the South American giant into the entity “adds certainty and strengthens the region.”

“Welcome President Lula da Silva to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States,” said the head of Argentine diplomacy.

It is time to build a new relationship with Brazil, our main trading partner.

The reincorporation to the @PPT_CELAC adds certainty and strengthens the region. welcome president @LulaOficial to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)

January 6, 2023

He pointed out that “it is time to build a new relationship with Brazil, our main trading partner.”

Celac, on its Twitter account, also expressed its satisfaction in considering Brazil‘s return to the integration mechanism that brings together 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as “fundamental”.

The Argentine Pro Tempore Presidency congratulates Brazil ���� for its reincorporation into CELAC.

This action represents a fundamental fact for the strengthening of one of the most representative dialogue mechanisms in the region.

— Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (@PPT_CELAC)

January 6, 2023

“The Argentine Pro Tempore Presidency congratulates Brazil for its reincorporation into CELAC. This action represents a fundamental fact for the strengthening of one of the most representative dialogue mechanisms in the region,” said the entity.

The government of Lula da Silva, who assumed his third presidential term on January 1, has begun to resume integration with Latin America, a policy that had been abandoned by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

During his tenure, Bolsonaro (2019-2022) broke relations with the Government of Venezuela and separated his country from integrating bodies such as Celac and Unasur.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

