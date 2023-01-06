Latin America

They welcome Brazil for rejoining Celac | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 47 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, applauded this Thursday the announcement made by the Government of the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to reincorporate his country into the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Brazil confirms reincorporation to Celac

Cafiero, whose country holds the pro tempore presidency of Celac, highlighted on his official Twitter account that the reintegration of the South American giant into the entity “adds certainty and strengthens the region.”

“Welcome President Lula da Silva to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States,” said the head of Argentine diplomacy.

It is time to build a new relationship with Brazil, our main trading partner.

The reincorporation to the @PPT_CELAC adds certainty and strengthens the region. welcome president @LulaOficial to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)
January 6, 2023

He pointed out that “it is time to build a new relationship with Brazil, our main trading partner.”

Celac, on its Twitter account, also expressed its satisfaction in considering Brazil‘s return to the integration mechanism that brings together 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as “fundamental”.

The Argentine Pro Tempore Presidency congratulates Brazil ���� for its reincorporation into CELAC.

This action represents a fundamental fact for the strengthening of one of the most representative dialogue mechanisms in the region.

— Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (@PPT_CELAC)
January 6, 2023

“The Argentine Pro Tempore Presidency congratulates Brazil for its reincorporation into CELAC. This action represents a fundamental fact for the strengthening of one of the most representative dialogue mechanisms in the region,” said the entity.

The government of Lula da Silva, who assumed his third presidential term on January 1, has begun to resume integration with Latin America, a policy that had been abandoned by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

During his tenure, Bolsonaro (2019-2022) broke relations with the Government of Venezuela and separated his country from integrating bodies such as Celac and Unasur.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 47 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Chilean lower house begins debate on new constituent process | News

2 hours ago

Third day of National Strike in Peru demands resignation of Dina Boluarte | News

3 hours ago

Bolivian MAS demands that the Prosecutor’s Office report on coup actions | News

5 hours ago

Association rejects violent acts in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

9 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.