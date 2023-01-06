Chilean lower house begins debate on new constituent process | News

Report This Content

The Constitution Commission of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies will receive hearings starting this Thursday to address the draft of the new constituent process, which must be dispatched to the Chamber on January 10.

The reform establishes the procedure for the elaboration and approval of a new Constitution, after the failure in the plebiscite on September 4 of a proposal emanating from the Constitutional Convention installed in 2021.

The new instance was generated from the transversal agreement called “Agreement for Chile”, in which the Government of Gabriel Boric and opposition parties converged.

CONSTITUENT PROCESS �� | Constitution Commission initiates reform study that enables constituent process.

– Deputies and Deputies of Chile (@Camara_cl)

January 5, 2023

The legislators scheduled two sessions to receive hearings and another two sessions to vote on the text in general and in particular. The project, with immediate discussion, must be dispatched by the Commission to the plenary session of the lower house next week.

The Senate has already approved, in general, a project that enables a new constituent process.

In the vote in the Senate, it was agreed that the election of the members of the Constitutional Council be held on May 7, which leads to reducing the term for determining the electoral rolls to 100 days.

Other dates were also defined, such as the exit plebiscite, which was set for December 17, 2023.

The opposition deputy Luis Fernando Sánchez presented a censure to the president of the instance, the deputy of the Communist Party, Karol Cariola, whom he accused of rushing the debate, limiting the possibility of a greater participation of experts and thus limiting the parliamentary debate.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



