Third day of National Strike in Peru demands resignation of Dina Boluarte | News

The peaceful protests in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte entered their third consecutive day this Friday, with demands that former President Pedro Castillo be released, Congress be closed, general elections be brought forward and a constituent process be called.

Peruvian organizations continue to mobilize against the government of Dina Boluarte

According to the Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran), in the early hours of this Friday, 46 points with interrupted traffic were reported in eight regions.

The mobilizations are stronger in the southern part of the country. The day before, protests were reported in the departments of Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Puno, Cuzco and Tacna.

According to local media, there were protests and roadblocks (such as the Vía Interoceánica and the Panamericana Sur) in Abancay, Andahuaylas and Aymaraes, provinces of Apurimac.

In the city of Chalhuanca, located in Aymaraes, there were clashes between community members and the Police when this force tried to unblock a road. According to local media, 70 percent of the population of Abancay abides by the indefinite national strike, there are a large number of stranded vehicles and the business sector has been affected.

Street acts were also reported in Arequipa, where the road that connects the city of the same name with that of Juliacá (Puno department) remains blocked, cut by pickets near the city of Puno.

At dawn this Thursday, the exits of this city continued to be blocked and the Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Association announced that it was joining the strike. Local food market workers announced that they would serve the public until 10:00 a.m. local time and then join the protests.

Despite a persistent rain, residents of Ayacucho held a sit-in in front of the Cathedral and the regional government headquarters, from where they demanded justice for the almost 30 deaths left by the repression of the protests last December and rejected the position of the regional governor, Wilfredo Escorima, who supports the current government.

In Arequipa, a mobilization of thousands of people demanded the departure of Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress.

Based on the road blockades, local press reports report considerable effects on ticket sales and interprovincial travel in the south of the country, as well as on international and domestic tourism, among other sectors.

This Thursday, the current president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, expressed that the current Cabinet works so that the population regains confidence in democratic institutions. From popular sectors they responded to him to resign, facilitate the political transition and respond to the Justice for the death of 28 Peruvians during the December mobilizations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



