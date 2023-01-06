Association rejects violent acts in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Municipal authorities in Santa Cruz, in Bolivia, rejected on Thursday the violent demonstrations that are taking place in that department in defense of Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, according to the Association of Municipalities (Amdecruz).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian government denies political persecution against the governor of Santa Cruz

For his part, the vice president of Amdecruz, Pedro Damián Dorado, said that “the authorities elected by popular vote, the secret vote at the polls, such as the mayors, do not agree with any measure of this nature.”

Likewise, Dorado assured the need to denounce the violent nature of these measures, which is known to both the Bolivian people and the international community.

“We make our call, our summons to the people of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, not to stand idly by waiting for the State institutions to do their job, but also that we, democratically, within the framework of the laws, activate measures that protect democracy. , the rule of law and above all the lives of citizens,” said the official.

Pedro Damián Dorado also warned about the possible preparation of a coup d’état since “destabilization is underway” and they want to take power through violence, he recalled the 2019 massacres and the objective of these forces that they go unpunished .

2/2 The #BolivianPolice will continue to carry out its work in the fight against these criminal groups that cause anxiety in the town of Santa Cruz.

— Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC)

January 5, 2023

For his part, the Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, indicated that the violence in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra has caused 27 public and private structures to be damaged, while 44 vehicles have been burned, since last December 28. December.

He also said that “hired criminals” to attack Bolivian assets seek impunity for Camacho.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report