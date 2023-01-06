Peruvian organizations continue to mobilize against the government of Dina Boluarte | News

Report This Content

On the second day of the indefinite strike that began in Peru, social organizations continued with the mobilizations to demand the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, early elections and a Constituent Assembly.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protests and roadblocks continue in Peru

Blockades and concentrations have been reported since morning in some regions of the country, including Ica, Cusco and Arequipa.

In Tacna, sectors of the population marched to the civic center of the city, joining the demands and demanding justice for the people who died and were injured during the repression of the protests by the military and police forces.

During the peaceful mobilization, the protesters affirmed that they will continue in the streets to request a Constituent Assembly and the advancement of general elections.

In addition, the peasant communities of the province of Calca and Yanatile in Cusco also mobilized to demand the resignation of Boluarte and the closure of Congress.

The protest in that region was joined by members of the Union of Civil Construction Workers.

Likewise, in Ayacucho they called for the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress and justice for the victims of the strong repression registered on December 15 in that department.

For its part, the National Elections Board (JNE) published a statement the day before to reject the bill presented in congress that seeks to cut the mandate of the main electoral authorities in that country.

“The bill intended for specific persons (against article 103 of the Constitution) without any valid argumentation, intends to violate the autonomy of the constitutional bodies JNE and ONPE (National Office of Electoral Processes), bypassing the process of designation of their holders provided for in our Magna Carta, for a period of 4 years”, the text refers to.

The entity reiterated that the president of the JNE is chosen by the Plenary Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, while the head of the ONPE is appointed by the National Board of Justice “after a public contest, as established by our constitutional norm”. .

The JNE asserted that the initiative presented before Congress interferes in the autonomous decisions of the highest instance of both the Judiciary and the National Board of Justice.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

