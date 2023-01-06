Government of Brazil confirms reinstatement to Celac | Multimedia

Report This Content

The Government of Brazil reported this Thursday that it will rejoin the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) fully and immediately.

The South American country informed the Member States, through the established diplomatic channels, that it will once again form part of the mechanism and all its instances, both for technical and political issues.

“Brazil today announced to the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) their full and immediate reincorporation into all the political and technical instances of the mechanism,” said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The Argentine Pro Tempore Presidency congratulates Brazil ���� for its reincorporation into CELAC.

This action represents a fundamental fact for the strengthening of one of the most representative dialogue mechanisms in the region.

— Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (@PPT_CELAC)

January 6, 2023

Likewise, according to official statements, the Government of the South American nation also notified the entities with which it usually has regular dialogue such as the European Union, China, India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the African Union.

“The return of Brazil to the Latin American community of States is an essential step for the recomposition of our diplomatic patrimony and for the full reintegration of the country into international coexistence,” highlighted a text from the Brazilian government.

For its part, the Argentine pro tempore presidency congratulated Brazil on its return to the regional dialogue mechanism, and assured that the event will contribute to its strengthening.

It is worth mentioning that Brazil was one of the participating States in the creation of Celac, and even, in 2008, hosted its first summit based in Costa do Sauípe, Bahia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



