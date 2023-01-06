They register 752,748 formal jobs created in Mexico in 2022 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported this Thursday that 752,748 formal jobs were created in 2022, which represents the third largest annual increase since there are reports.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexicans demand that the Government speed up the search for the disappeared

“With the foregoing, during 2022 there was a job creation of 752,748 positions, which represents the third largest increase in a year since registration was recorded and is equivalent to an annual rate of 3.7 percent (three point seven percent)” , stressed the official note of the entity.

However, according to this Institute, last December there was a monthly drop of 345,705 jobs, which is equivalent to a rate of -1.6 percent, the third lowest in the last seven years.

“As of December 31, 2022, 21,372,896 jobs have been registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute; of these, 86.6 percent are permanent and 13.4 percent are eventual,” the IMSS stated.

Of the annual job creation, 75.9 percent corresponds to permanent jobs, while the agency specified that at the end of 2022, 1,065,556 employers are registered, although it does not indicate how many people are unemployed or work in the informal market.

The economic sectors with the highest annual percentage growth in jobs are transportation and communications with 6.4 percent, construction with 5.5 percent, and business services with 4.1 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report