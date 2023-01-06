Guyana honors the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | News

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, awarded the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, with the Roraima Order, the second highest recognition given to personalities who have offered outstanding service to that nation.

“The award of Guyana’s Order of Roraima is a well-deserved recognition of the tireless commitment and unwavering contributions that Dr. Gonsalves has made to the cause of regionalism and regional integration,” said the Guyanese president.

In this sense, the head of state praised the solidarity of the Saint Vincentian premier with Guyana, specifically in the protection of democracy and territorial integrity.

He also stressed that Gonsalves is a politician committed to “democracy, peace, security and development in the Caribbean”, and assured that other personalities will receive the award throughout the year 2023.

Ministers and other Guyanese government officials and personalities such as former President Donald Ramotar and the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Carla Barnett, were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been on a four-day official visit to Guyana since January 3.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



