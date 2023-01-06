Arrest of drug kingpin sparks violence in Sinaloa, Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Mexican security forces recaptured this Thursday Ovidio Guzmán, better known for being the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, which has caused a wave of violence in that demarcation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Abdala and the excellent Cuban vaccines

The Mexican Secretary of Defense arrested the drug trafficker again after a previous failure (October 2019), when the authorities detained him and released him after a few hours to stop the escalation of violence they received in response.

However, the arrest unleashed chaos this Thursday in the State of Sinaloa, which woke up under fire, besieged by the so-called drug blockades and shootings at various points, mainly in various accesses to the city of Culiacán.

The local authorities, starting with the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, asked people not to go out into the streets unless it was necessary, while classes and activities have been suspended in several municipalities. They also called to “remain calm.”

The Secretary of Public Security in Sinaloa, Cristobal Castañeda Camarillo, confirmed that there have been “confrontations in different parts of Culiacán, as well as burning vehicles that block the exits and reports of car wrecks from civilians, since around 04:30 in the morning , (which) brought the city to a standstill.”

There are also blockades on the Mexico 15 highway, where there are vehicles on fire; as well as in the north and south exit of the city.

Given the events that are taking place in Culiacán, I ask the citizens to remain calm and take shelter in their homes. The authorities are exercising their task and we will keep you informed.

—Ruben Rocha Moya (@rochamoya_)

January 5, 2023

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that an operation has been carried out in Culiacán, Sinaloa since dawn, after the first reports of clashes, burning of vehicles and blockades in areas of the city came to light.

In the usual press conference from the National Palace, the president avoided delving into the subject and asked the media to wait several hours until they had more information.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report