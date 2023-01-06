Latin America

Argentine government extends social program for 9,000 minors | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Thursday the extension of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) for 9,000 infants and adolescents without parental protection who live under residential or family care.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine President delivers 597 houses in the province of Misiones

“I am pleased that in this place created to care for homeless children and adolescents, they are no longer treated as objects but as subjects of law,” said the president in an act held in the Mar del Plata region.

The dignitary affirmed that the Government will pay the total value of the AUH or AUH with Disability benefit monthly to those who have the current Single Certificate of Disability (CUD), with the purpose of guaranteeing this vulnerable sector of society social security benefits and promote a more equitable and just society.

We extended the #AUH to 9 thousand girls and boys without parental care who live in homes and residential or family care facilities throughout the country.

We want this Argentina: the one that integrates, expands rights and embraces those who need it most. #PeopleFirst ���� pic.twitter.com/0yqWlEME21

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)
January 5, 2023

During his speech, the Head of State also announced the inauguration of the Funge Rights Promotion Space at the Saturnino Unzué Institute.

In the words of Fernández, these actions will allow the restoration of the place declared a National Historic Monument, formerly known as the Unzué Palace.

Present at the event were the executive director of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES), Fernanda Raverta; the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz and the head of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; and the National Secretary for Children, Adolescents and Family (SENAF), Gabriel Lerner.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Arrest of drug kingpin sparks violence in Sinaloa, Mexico | News

16 mins ago

The Dominican provinces are raised to 12 on alert for troughs | News

3 hours ago

242 packages of presumed cocaine seized in the Dominican Republic | News

8 hours ago

Foreign Minister assesses resumption of US visas in Cuba | News

9 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.