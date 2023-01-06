Argentine government extends social program for 9,000 minors | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Thursday the extension of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) for 9,000 infants and adolescents without parental protection who live under residential or family care.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine President delivers 597 houses in the province of Misiones

“I am pleased that in this place created to care for homeless children and adolescents, they are no longer treated as objects but as subjects of law,” said the president in an act held in the Mar del Plata region.

The dignitary affirmed that the Government will pay the total value of the AUH or AUH with Disability benefit monthly to those who have the current Single Certificate of Disability (CUD), with the purpose of guaranteeing this vulnerable sector of society social security benefits and promote a more equitable and just society.

We extended the #AUH to 9 thousand girls and boys without parental care who live in homes and residential or family care facilities throughout the country.

We want this Argentina: the one that integrates, expands rights and embraces those who need it most. #PeopleFirst ���� pic.twitter.com/0yqWlEME21

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 5, 2023

During his speech, the Head of State also announced the inauguration of the Funge Rights Promotion Space at the Saturnino Unzué Institute.

In the words of Fernández, these actions will allow the restoration of the place declared a National Historic Monument, formerly known as the Unzué Palace.

Present at the event were the executive director of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES), Fernanda Raverta; the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz and the head of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; and the National Secretary for Children, Adolescents and Family (SENAF), Gabriel Lerner.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report