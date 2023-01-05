The Dominican provinces are raised to 12 on alert for troughs | News

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic raised this Thursday to twelve the provinces on alert due to a trough, nine of them in green code and three in yellow.

They seize 242 packages of alleged cocaine in the Dominican Republic

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the entity specified that the provinces on green alert are Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, El Seibo, La Alta Gracia, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo (GSD) and the National District.

Likewise, at the yellow alert level are the territories of María Trinidad Sánchez, Hato Mayor and Samaná.

The COE places 03 provinces on yellow alert and 09 on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as sudden or urban floods, because the incidence of a trough will favor cloudy conditions accompanied by downpours from early hours. pic.twitter.com/OHRVUQJpMq

— COE (@COE_RD)

January 5, 2023

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) predicted that the rains of the trough will affect different regions of the Dominican Republic, especially those located in the northeast, east and north, the southern coastal coastline (including the GSD), the Cordillera Central and some border towns.

Onamet reported that the trough will provide sufficient humidity and instability for precipitation to occur that can be moderate to strong locally, electrical storms and occasional gusts of wind.

The entity recommends that the population follow the guidelines and information from relief agencies in the event of any eventuality.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



