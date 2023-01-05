242 packages of presumed cocaine seized in the Dominican Republic | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), the Navy and the Air Force of the Dominican Republic, in coordination with the Public Ministry, seized this Wednesday 242 packages of drugs indicated as probable cocaine in the city of Boca Chica, in the province of Santo Domingo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Republic reports two new cases of cholera

“The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), the Dominican Republic Navy and the Air Force, coordinated by members of the Public Ministry, confiscated 242 packages, presumably cocaine, off the coast of the municipality of Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province,” reported the DNCD on its official website.

The entity explained that the seizure operation lasted several hours and the army units followed the occupants of a boat that sought to introduce the substance into national territory.

When they managed to intercept the boat, they occupied nine bales and seven people were arrested, six Dominicans and one Venezuelan, who will be prosecuted for violation of the Law on drugs and controlled substances.

In addition to the packages, a 60-horsepower outboard motor, three navigation and location devices (GPS), a compass, three satellite phones, fuel, a first-aid kit, and backpacks with clothing, among other items, were seized.

While the packages were taken into the custody of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, the police and military entities revealed that they will deepen the investigations into this case to locate other members of an alleged international drug trafficking network.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report