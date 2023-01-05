Foreign Minister assesses resumption of US visas in Cuba | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, described this Wednesday as a step in the right direction the resumption of the visa process for Cuban migrants from the United States (USA) embassy in Havana, although he regretted that do not include nonimmigrant visas.

“The resumption of visa processing for Cuban migrants from the US embassy in Havana is a necessary and correct step. It still does not include non-immigrant visas,” the Cuban foreign minister said on his official Twitter account.

This condition, which does not include people who want to travel but not as a migrant, “hinders family visits and cultural, sports and scientific exchanges, for which Cuba remains open,” Rodríguez pointed out.

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

January 4, 2023

The head of the diplomatic portfolio indicated that “as long as the blockade continues, the maximum pressure measures and the privileged treatment at the US border, it will be difficult to significantly reduce irregular migration.”

Said statement took place after a meeting between Cuban Vice Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, the Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State for Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter, and the Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services of the Department of Homeland Security from the USA, Ur Mendoza Jaddou.

The US embassy in Cuba had informed in November 2022 that on this date the immigrant visa process would be resumed at the headquarters of the diplomatic entity in Cuba.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

