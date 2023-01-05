Government of Bolivia denies political persecution against the governor of Santa Cruz | News

Report This Content

Bolivia asks to extend preventive detention against Luis Camacho

At a press conference, Del Castillo explained that they detected that on November 12, 2019, Camacho made two bank transfers to the former commander of the Air Force, Jorge Terceros Lara, and at the same time received deposits with large sums of money from his relatives.

The official presented a graph to detail the financial flow “of Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho days before, the day of the coup and after it,” where “it is clear that there were large financial movements behind the coup in our country.”

Min. Government Eduardo del Castillo, revealed the handling of large sums of money by Fernando Camacho (with preventive detention in the Coup d’état I trial), before, during and after the coup in November 2019, which included payment to the military. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/i20L2JgPON

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

January 5, 2023

“A small part of the financing of the 2019 coup was revealed and reached about 2.1 million (Bolivianos, equivalent to 304,000 dollars), money that was mobilized to and from the bank account of the ex-civic, his father, José Luis Camacho, and his sister, Rosa María, along with eight other people from his close circle, are involved,” Del Castillo reiterated.

After being apprehended on December 28 as a result of a prosecutor’s order, Camacho was transferred to the Chonchocoro prison for four months in preventive detention on charges of links to the violent acts that led to the removal of power by then-President Evo Morales.

1/3 Minutes ago we held a press conference divided into 4 parts: in the first part I talked about the 33 pieces of evidence collected in the Coup I case against Mr. Camacho, as well as a brief explanation of the case. In the second part I did… pic.twitter.com/aNchwHnIui

— Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC)

January 5, 2023

76 people are prosecuted for destruction in Santa Cruz

The Minister of the Interior also indicated that some 76 people are being prosecuted accused of violent acts against state agencies in Santa Cruz, caused by supporters of the right-wing Camacho movement.

The official explained that there are 24 people sentenced, 22 arrested await precautionary hearings, 14 have preventive detention and 16 are with substitute measures.

“In total we are talking about 76 people who were apprehended and arrested in flagrante delicto for the crimes of destruction or deterioration of State property, public incitement to commit a crime, among others,” he mentioned.

He noted that the authorities have seized 10 cars from “radical and irregular groups” that they used to commit these crimes.

As part of the damage count, Del Castillo said that 27 public and private infrastructures were damaged, 44 vehicles destroyed and 26 police officers injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



