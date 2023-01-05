President Lula appoints Senator Prates to lead Petrobras | News

Report This Content

The Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) informed the board of state-owned Petróleos de Brasil (Petrobras) that Senator Jean Paul Prates will be nominated for the position of executive president after the resignation of Caio Paes de Andrade, appointed by the Government former.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Paes de Andrade had communicated on Tuesday his request to resign from the board of directors of the state company, according to various media reports.

The official application will be formalized after the procedures in the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, added the ministry.

Brazil‘s state-run oil company Petrobras announced its board of directors have approved the immediate departure of chief executive officer (CEO) Caio Paes de Andrade and its current production head, Joao Henrique Rittershaussen as the interim CEO. #CorpGov pic.twitter.com/ceIfIvF6cX

— Johnston Center @ Rotman School of Mgt (@JohnstonCentre)

January 4, 2023

The mandate of the current president, Caio Paes de Andrade, nominated by the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro, would end in April, however it transpired that the executive will join the new government of São Paulo, led by Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

Regarding the nomination of the new minister, it was revealed, according to Petrobras, “the indication, after it becomes effective, will be submitted to the internal governance process applied to the policy of appointment of senior management members for the analysis of legal requirements.”

O RN is very proud and happy with his ascent to the presidency of one of the most important states in the world for national and regional development. With certainty we will advance in the modernization and restructuring of Petrobras for a fair energy transition! Parabens, @senadorjean! pic.twitter.com/oG9U9uA4e6

— Fatima Bezerra (@fatimabezerra)

December 30, 2022

The person appointed by the Lula government to lead the state entity is critical of the company’s current dividend distribution policy, attributed to the presidents appointed by Jair Bolsonaro and has considered reducing dependence on internal fuel prices in Brazil those of the foreign market.

Lula had designated Prates since last December 30.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



